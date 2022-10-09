Varun Dhawan spends playful Sunday with his 'favourite girl' and it's NOT Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is an avid social media user, took to Instagram on Sunday evening and dropped aww-dorable pictures with his niece Niyara. He shares a heartwarming bond with his brother Rohit Dhawan's daughter and is often seen giving a sneak peek into their playtime on social media. Varun shared a bunch of quirky selfies with Niyara. Sunday Funday

In his post, Varun went on to call her his 'favourite gal'. He was seen spending a playful Sunday with his niece. In one of the pictures, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor can be seen planting a sweet kiss on Niyara's forehead. In other pictures, they are seen goofing around while posing for the camera. Both of them are twinning as they have opted for white t-shirts. Sharing the pictures with the fans, Varun wrote, "Sunday with my favourite gal." Soon after he posted the pictures, his fans were seen dropping red heart emojis in the comments section. Have a look:

