Varun Dhawan spends playful Sunday with his 'favourite girl' and it's NOT Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan's latest post is all things cute.
Actor Varun Dhawan, who is an avid social media user, took to Instagram on Sunday evening and dropped aww-dorable pictures with his niece Niyara. He shares a heartwarming bond with his brother Rohit Dhawan's daughter and is often seen giving a sneak peek into their playtime on social media. Varun shared a bunch of quirky selfies with Niyara.
Sunday Funday
In his post, Varun went on to call her his 'favourite gal'. He was seen spending a playful Sunday with his niece. In one of the pictures, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor can be seen planting a sweet kiss on Niyara's forehead. In other pictures, they are seen goofing around while posing for the camera. Both of them are twinning as they have opted for white t-shirts.
Sharing the pictures with the fans, Varun wrote, "Sunday with my favourite gal." Soon after he posted the pictures, his fans were seen dropping red heart emojis in the comments section. Have a look:
In May this year, Rohit and Jaanvi Dhawan became parents for the second time as they welcomed a baby boy. The family is yet to reveal the face of the baby. Natasha and Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula even hosted a baby shower for Jaanvi.
Work front
Varun is all set to be seen in Amar Kaushik's Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. He is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film on social media. Ahead of the grand trailer launch, Varun has been treating his fans with BTS videos from his dance rehearsals. Recently, the trailer announcement video was unveiled and it got his fans super excited. The film is slated to release on 25th November 2022. Apart from this, he has Nitesh Tiwari's next Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. The duo was recently seen shooting in Europe.
Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Samantha’s Citadel India set in the 90s, Filming begins from November