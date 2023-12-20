Varun Dhawan spends time with parents in Kochi; fans joke 'Joey wants to know your location' as he pets a dog
Varun Dhawan recently took to social media to share some beautiful pictures of his family vacation from Kochi. The Dhawan family was also accompanied by a cute dog.
Varun Dhawan is one of the most successful and popular Bollywood actors in today's day and age. Apart from being a talented actor, he is also a family man which is evident in his social media posts. Recently, the Bawaal actor took to Instagram to share some vacation pictures from Kochi with his family. Let's find out more about this.
Varun Dhawan enjoys vacation in Kochi
Today, on December 20th, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share some amazing pictures as he enjoyed a vacation in Kochi with his family. The pictures feature him, his father and filmmaker David Dhawan, his mother, and other members. The actor also shared a video of a dog named happy as he tried to pet him. The caption read, "A day in Kochi The (dog emoji) name is #happy"
Fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the pictures. One user wrote, 'Joey wants to know your location', while another one penned: 'Joey’s replacement'. Another one mentioned Varun's pet Joey and wrote: "Joey will be getting inspired from badlapur after seeing you cheating on him with happy @varundvn"
Check out his post!
Varun Dhawan's work front
Varun was recently seen in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor. The film met with mostly mixed critical response. He will be next seen in VD18 which is being produced by Jawan director Atlee. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal role. Varun is also doing Raj and DK's action web series Citadel India which is a remake of the American action spy thriller series Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra.
He will be also collaborating with his father David for a yet-to-be-titled comedy caper. A source informed Pinkvilla: "Much like David Dhawan’s world of comedies, this one too will see a Varun Dhawan alongside two leading ladies. The humor of this yet untitled comic caper is a result of confusion in the love life of the protagonist. Varun is very excited too to revisit the comic space after a while."
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next comic entertainer to start in April 2024
