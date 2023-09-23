Varun Dhawan spotted with Keerthy Suresh as they enjoy auto ride post VD 18 shoot; WATCH

Varun Dhawan, the famous Bollywood actor is going through an exciting phase in his acting career and has been making some interesting movie choices. As reported earlier, the Bhediyaa star is set to collaborate with Jawan director Atlee soon for his 18th outing in Hindi cinema. The new schedule of the project, which has been tentatively titled VD 18, started rolling in Mumbai recently.

Keerthy Suresh, the National award-winning actress who is best known for her stellar performances in South cinema, is set to make her Bollywood debut with VD 18. The reports suggest that Keerthy will play the female lead opposite Varun Dhawan in the Atlee directorial, which is set to have its official launch soon.

Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh enjoy an auto ride post VD 18 shoot

Interestingly, the new star pair of B'town were spotted together in Mumbai city on September 22, Friday night, after they wrapped up the shoot of VD 18 for the day. Varun Dhawan was seen enjoying an autorickshaw ride with his leading lady Keerthy Suresh, who joined the sets of the film recently. In the video which is now going viral on social media, Varun is seen in a white vest, which he paired with a pair of blue denim trousers and a pair of blue sneakers.

Keerthy, on the other hand, was seen in a light blue t-shirt, which she paired with a pair of black treggings and black printed sneakers. She completed her look with her signature curly hairdo, and a Dior crossbody bag. The VD 18 stars, who were seen having a conversation in the auto, flashed mission dollar smiles as they were spotted by the photographers.

Watch Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh's autorickshaw ride video, below:

VD 18: Here's what we know

As per the reports, VD 18 is going to be an out-and-out commercial potboiler that will feature Varun Dhawan in a never-seen-before avatar. Leading lady Keerthy Suresh is said to be playing an author-backed role in the film, which is jointly produced by director Atlee himself, alongside Murad Ketani. More updates on the rest of the star cast and technical crew of the untitled project are expected to be revealed, after its official launch.

