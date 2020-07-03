Varun Dhawan steps out amidst lockdown & spends some time with Mumbai Police; See PHOTO

Varun Dhawan has recently spent some time with a few Mumbai Police personnel the glimpse of which has been shared on social media too. Check out the picture.

Maharashtra including the city of Mumbai has been among the worst affected areas by the Coronavirus pandemic in India. However, the fight is still on and as an effort for the same, the unlock phase has already been started by the government authorities. In the midst of all this, many people including the Bollywood celebs have begun resuming their work and stepping out for workout regimes, dubbing sessions, or even shoots. has also been spotted while doing the same.

The Street Dancer 3D actor, however, decided to spend his evening in a different manner. Yes, that’s right. Varun has recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen spending some time with a few Mumbai Police personnel. The actor can be seen posing with them while being clad in a black gym vest teamed up with a pair of blue shorts and neon orange sports shoes. Well, of course, he had his mask on too.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D co-starring , Aparshakti Khurrana, and others in the lead roles. It has been directed by Remo D’Souza. The actor is currently gearing up for his next movie which is Coolie No. 1. He has been paired up opposite Sara Ali Khan in the comedy-drama which has been directed by David Dhawan. Varun has one more movie lined up which is Mr. Lele. His first look from the movie has already been revealed on social media.

