Varun Dhawan on Street Dancer 3D & Coolie No 1: I can confidently say they have been made with good intention

In the year 2019, was seen in Kalank with , Sanjay Dutt, Nene, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Kemmu. The actor is all geared up with some amazing films in 2020 like David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan and Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva. Talking about 2020, Varun Dhawan said to HT that he is very excited about 2020. But at the same time, he strongly believes that at the end of the day, everything can’t just be about your films. That can’t define your entire life, journey or how you feel about yourself. As human beings, we grow and learn to do other things as well that give us happiness. 2019, too, was very exciting as he was shooting for two of his films. So, he had fun shooting these two films last year, which will release this year. Now, he just hopes that audiences love them as well.

Speaking about feeling the pressure after Kalank's failure, the Coolie No 1 actor said, "An outcome can’t always be the barometer of your success. I strongly feel that the journey of a film, too, has to be superb. I don’t think anyone knows ke [ek film] ka kya outcome hone waala hai. There’s no formula at all when it comes to art; there has to only be passion. Jab aapki niyat sahi ho toh sab kucch sahi ho jaata hai. I feel the intent has to be absolutely correct. And I can confidently say that Street Dancer 3D and Coolie No. 1 have been made with sahi niyat. To start with, I’ve huge expectations from Street Dancer. Anything you do with sheer passion can make a big difference."

Talking about being excited about working with dad David Dhawan in Coolie No 1, Varun said, "Absolutely! I really wanted to do a massy film after Judwaa 2 (2017). And working on an out-and-out commercial movie with dad is fantastic. He is the captain of the ship, who makes us have the most fun. Like Coolie No. 1, Street Dancer 3D too is an extremely massy film."

