Varun Dhawan on Street Dancer 3D's box office clash with Kangana Ranaut's Panga: Both are different genres

and 's Street Dancer 3D has become the talk of the town ever since the film's trailer released. And today, Varun and Nora Fatehi were present at the song launch of Garmi, yet another much awaited song from the film, and there, they got candid about the song, shooting with each other, working on the film, the song itself, and many other things for that matter.

At the event, Varun Dhawan also spoke about Street Dancer 3D clashing with 's Panga at the box office. And to this, he had a very simple answer, as he said, "We need to be cool about clashes now. Both are different genres and we hope both films do well." There is no doubting about that in fact, isn't it? While Street Dancer 3D is all about dance, Panga will see Kangana's character relive her old days as a Kabaddi player.

Meanwhile, Varun also spoke about the dancing style for the song and said how he had to change his style of dancing and said that he had to go against his natural style of dancing for this song. Have you watched it yet? Drop your comments in the section below.

