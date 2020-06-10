Varun Dhawan strikes a perfect pose with his team in a throwback pic; Actor misses working & hanging with them

Varun Dhawan has treated fans with a throwback picture of his team while shooting for his 2017 film Judwaa 2 as he misses working and hanging out with them due to COVID-19 lockdown.

, who made his debut in the year 2012 in Student Of The Year has entertained the audience with some amazing films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, October, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dilwale, Dishoom, ABCD 2, Judwaa 2, Kalank and more. He is an amazing actor and an amazing dancer as well. The actor gained name and fame with his very first film and has a huge fan following not only in India but all over the world. Among all his films released till now, Varun has collaborated with his father in two films- Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2.

Recently, Varun treated fans with a throwback photo with his team. In this picture, we can see the October actor looking cool donning a brown coloured leather jacket with a red t-shirt underneath and a pair of denim. The actor is all smiles as he strikes a perfect pose with his team. This picture was taken during his shooting for the 2017 film Judwaa 2. Sharing this throwback photo, Varun wrote, "TBT to working and hanging with the team." Due to the COVID-19 lockdown announced in the country since March, shootings have been stalled and hence the actor who used to meet his team during his shooting days is missing them and has expressed the same on his Instagram story.

For the uninitiated, Judwaa 2 was directed by David Dhawan. The movie which was a reboot of the 1997 film Judwaa starring , Karisma Kapoor and Rambha was released on 29 September 2017. The movie also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and .

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D co-starring , Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and others in the lead roles. He will now feature in Coolie No. 1 in which he has been paired up opposite Sara Ali Khan for the first time. The comedy-drama has been directed by none other than Varun’s father himself, David Dhawan. It is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well.

