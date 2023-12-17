Varun Dhawan suffers injures once again while shooting for Atlee's VD 18; shares PIC of swollen leg
Varun Dhawan recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture as he suffered injuries after banging himself into an iron rod during VD 18 shoot. Check it out!
Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the shoot of his next much-awaited project, VD 18. Directed by Kalees, the film will be produced by Murad Khetani and Atlee. Despite the busy schedule, the actor manages to take time out to share daily life updates with his social media family. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of him as he got himself injured with an iron rod.
Varun Dhawan yet again injures himself during VD 18 shoot
Today, on December 17, a while back, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of his swollen leg with red wounds on it. In the picture shared, the actor has placed his leg on a chair and revealed that he injured himself after banging his leg into an iron rod. Looking at the photo, it seems the actor sustained the injury while shooting.
Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Swollen shin banged it into an iron”, accompanied by a loudly crying emoji.
Have a look:
When Varun Dhawan sustained injury a day after beginning the shoot for VD 18
Notably, earlier this year in August, Varun shared a photo while he injured himself a day after starting the VD 18 shoot. In a picture posted on his Instagram story, the actor shared a photo of the upper part of his body. He folded his arm as he shared the photo of red wounds on his left arm. In the photo shared, he wrote alongside, “No pain, no gain. VD18.”
Diving into Varun Dhawan's line-up of projects
Talking about the highly anticipated Varun Dhawan’s VD 18, the film directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. The buzz around the film is all the more after the super success of Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Jawan, which was directed by Atlee. The film is scheduled to hit the theaters next year in 2024.
In addition to this, Pinkvilla has exclusively informed you that Varun Dhawan will collaborate with his father and ace filmmaker David Dhawan for a full-fledged comedy film. The shoot for which will commence next year in April. A big-scale comic entertainer will be shot at multiple real-life locations in India and abroad. The film will be backed by Ramesh Taurani under his banner TIPS Entertainment and is expected to release in 2024 end or early 2025.
ALSO READ: Wamiqa Gabbi commences shooting for Varun Dhawan, Atlee’s VD18; says ‘eternally grateful to 2023'
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan danced with 'uncles' at a crashed wedding; 'I dragged her off'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says she gave a ‘sly’ audition for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; ‘I heard it was part for tom-boy’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Lokesh Kanagaraj looks to cast Hindi Actor in Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171; Initiates conversation with…
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sanjeeda Shaikh 'went the extra mile’ to match Hrithik Roshan's steps in Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter