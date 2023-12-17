Varun Dhawan suffers injures once again while shooting for Atlee's VD 18; shares PIC of swollen leg

Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the shoot of his next much-awaited project, VD 18. Directed by Kalees, the film will be produced by Murad Khetani and Atlee. Despite the busy schedule, the actor manages to take time out to share daily life updates with his social media family. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of him as he got himself injured with an iron rod.

Varun Dhawan yet again injures himself during VD 18 shoot

Today, on December 17, a while back, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of his swollen leg with red wounds on it. In the picture shared, the actor has placed his leg on a chair and revealed that he injured himself after banging his leg into an iron rod. Looking at the photo, it seems the actor sustained the injury while shooting.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Swollen shin banged it into an iron”, accompanied by a loudly crying emoji.

Have a look:

When Varun Dhawan sustained injury a day after beginning the shoot for VD 18

Notably, earlier this year in August, Varun shared a photo while he injured himself a day after starting the VD 18 shoot. In a picture posted on his Instagram story, the actor shared a photo of the upper part of his body. He folded his arm as he shared the photo of red wounds on his left arm. In the photo shared, he wrote alongside, “No pain, no gain. VD18.”

Diving into Varun Dhawan's line-up of projects

Talking about the highly anticipated Varun Dhawan’s VD 18, the film directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. The buzz around the film is all the more after the super success of Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Jawan, which was directed by Atlee. The film is scheduled to hit the theaters next year in 2024.

In addition to this, Pinkvilla has exclusively informed you that Varun Dhawan will collaborate with his father and ace filmmaker David Dhawan for a full-fledged comedy film. The shoot for which will commence next year in April. A big-scale comic entertainer will be shot at multiple real-life locations in India and abroad. The film will be backed by Ramesh Taurani under his banner TIPS Entertainment and is expected to release in 2024 end or early 2025.

