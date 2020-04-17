Varun Dhawan sweat it out in the gym but not without pausing for a video; Check Out

Varun Dhawan shared a fun video on social media but it isn't a workout video even though it is from the gym. Check it out right here.

The Coronavirus lockdown has us all stay home and while there is so little that one can do, the daily routine does not stop. Celebrities have been having a fun time interacting with their fans and being more active on social media given the current scenario. The lockdown that was supposed to end on April 14 has been extended up to May 3 and until then, we have to find ways to entertain ourselves. And well, it looks like is doing just fine.

Varun has been rather active on social media and while he has always had this sense of humour, he does manage to take fans aback by some of the things he does. Last night, Varun seemed to be a fun mood and so he shared a video from his gym, probably during his workout or post it, and while he was simply recording the video as he eventually moved it up, he did a something on the camera for a split second and it is likely to come as a surprise, or something unexpected.

Check out Varun Dhawan's video right here:

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D co-starring . The movie is the third installment of the ABCD franchise and is helmed by Remo D'Souza. The actor will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring Sara Ali Khan, the shoot of which they wrapped up some time before the Coronavirus pandemic took over. The actor was also supposed to be a part of Mr. Lele, however, the movie has been postponed until further announcement for now.

