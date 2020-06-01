Varun Dhawan sweats it out in workout ‘rehab’ post gorging niece’s birthday cake; Watch Video

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a video of working out post his niece’s birthday celebration. The Coolie No 1 was in complete beast mode as he sweated it out post relishing a dessert.

Recently, actor , who has been staying at home amid the lockdown, celebrated his niece’s birthday at home with family. Varun shared adorable photos with the little munchkin on social media as she grew older. The Coolie No 1 actor was seen cutting the cake with her and seeing the photos, netizens were in awe of the two. However, post releasing the birthday cake and enjoying his niece’s birthday, the actor switched gears and headed to workout at his home gym.

Taking to his Instagram story, Varun shared a glimpse of his workout ‘rehab’ as he was working out. In the video, we can see Varun sweating it out at his home gym in blue coloured boxer shorts with sport shoes. The Coolie No 1 star is known to love his fitness routine and often, prior to the lockdown was seen heading to the gym to sweat it out. In the video too, it looked like Varun had his beast mode on and was determined to sweat off the excess calories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen in Coolie NO 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film was slated to release on May 1, 2020. However, owing to the COVID 19 crisis and lockdown, it was postponed. A new release date is yet to be announced. The actor has been staying at home amid the lockdown and has been doing his bit to help those whose lives have been impacted by the Coronavirus cases. Varun has also been urging his fans via social media to stay at home and safe amid the spread of the deadly virus.

Here’s Varun’s workout video:

Credits :Instagram

