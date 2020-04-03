Varun Dhawan switches ‘on’ his swag mode as he gives us the perfect idea to spend time in quarantine

Varun Dhawan shared a candid photo giving us the perfect idea to spend time in quarantine. Take a look!

Thanks to social media, we know what is up to during quarantine- from working out at midnight to interacting with fans on Instagram, Varun has been doing it all and today, Varun Dhawan gave another interesting idea to spend time in quarantine. Yes, right in the morning, this Coolie No 1 actor shared a photo wherein he is seen wearing a white Gucci sweatshirt and is seen wearing his headphones and alongside the photo, Varun wrote, “Music on Worries off #haveagreatday..” Well, we think this is the perfect way to ward off the quarantine blues, isn’t it?

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, after , , , and other B-town celebs pledged their support towards the relief funds for battling Coronavirus in the country, Varun Dhawan too, announced that he will be donating a sum of Rs 55 lakhs towards the relief funds. Pledging to contribute Rs 25 lakhs towards the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund, Varun announced on Twitter, “I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra. We are with you sir.”Also, Varun announced that he would also donate Rs 30 lakhs to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) Fund.

Amidst the Coronavirus crisis, ever since PM Narendra Modi has asked everyone to stay indoors, while Kartik Aaryan recorded a monologue urging everyone to pay heed to PM Modi, Varun Dhawan released a rap video where he talks about why it is important to remain in self-isolation and stay at home. On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite and next, he will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Check out Varun Dhawan's latest post wherein he switches off his worry mode:

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan says he was part of Salman, Karisma’s Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge & Lolo and his social banter is proof

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More