Varun Dhawan takes on 'atrangi ilzaams' as the first celebrity guest on Case Toh Banta Hai

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is all set to defend atrangi ilzaams being levied on him on Amazon miniTV’s courtroom comedy show Case Toh Banta Hai. As the first celebrity guest on the show, he faces funny verbal jabs from Janta Ka Lawyer aka Riteish Deshmukh, and has defense lawyer aka Bollywood ka Insaaf Specialist Varun Sharma to present his side of the story. Varun’s magnanimous entry in the premiere episode guarantees grand laughter, drama, and masti. In a video released just a day before the show launch, Varun is seen requesting his namesake advocate to get him out of atrangi ilzaams levelled by Riteish.

“Case Toh Mera Bohot Sahi Bana Hai! A courtroom where the lawyers, judge, opposition, everyone is your friend and they are roasting you in the best and in the most hilarious fashion! Shooting for Case Toh Banta Hai has been fun to be a part of; kudos to the entire team who made this happen. India’s first official court of comedy is set to send audiences into a laughter riot. Watch me fight all these Ilzaams in my episode, which will stream exclusively on Amazon miniTV”, said Varun Dhawan.

Meanwhile Varun also shared a promo video of the show on his Instagram handle in which he is seen imitating his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor. Sharing the video, the Judwaa 2 actor wrote: "Why me? Mein innocent hoon ! Had a blast shooting this with @fukravarun @riteishd and @kushakapila @sajid_samji Watch #CaseTohBantaHai this Friday only on @amazonminitv."

On the other hand, Varun Sharma also shared a video on his Instagram in which he is seen playing the role of a lawyer who receives a call from Varun Dhawan who asks him to save him from Ritesh Deshmukh's allegations. He then receives calls from Kareena Kapoor and Rohit Shetty.

Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of public prosecutor and defense lawyer. Kusha plays the judge who decides the fate of the biggest Bollywood celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, and Badshah. The show will stream on Amazon miniTV for absolutely free on the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV starting 29 July.