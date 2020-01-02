Varun Dhawan takes up the skiing challenge against Jacqueline Fernandez; Here’s what happened next; WATCH

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are on a Swiss vacation. They met up with Jacqueline Fernandez too who challenged Varun for skiing. Here’s what happened next. Check it out.

Most of the Bollywood stars are on a vacay with their loved ones to ring in the New Year 2020. Even Street Dancer 3D star took off with girlfriend Natasha Dalal to Switzerland for a getaway. Jacqueline Fernandez also joined them there. Since then, the stars have been sharing photos and videos from their holiday in the swiss alps. Recently, Varun also went skiing in Switzerland and Jacqueline joined him. However, the gorgeous star ended up challenging Varun for a race and what happened next will leave you laughing.

Jacqueline took to Instagram to share a series of videos in which Varun and she raced against each other on the icy slopes. In the first video, Varun defeated Jacqueline by a big margin. However, in the next video, we get to see the Roy actress winning against the Street Dancer 3D star and rejoicing post that. However, the most epic video came at the end, when Jacky ended up falling while traversing the icy slopes of the swiss alps.

Jacqueline shared the videos of skiing with Varun on social media and captioned them as, “I lost then I won then I fell.” Along with the skiing videos, the Judwaa actress even shared a photo of her first lunch with Varun and Natasha. Varun, Natasha and Jacqueline brough in the new year together a day back and shared videos of the same on social media too. Varun and Natasha were also joined by Virat Kohli, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their epic new year’s eve picture is going viral on the internet.

