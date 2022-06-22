Varun Dhawan takes us through his ‘Bharat darshan’ with Kiara Advani & JugJugg Jeeyo team; PICS

JugJugg Jeeyo team is leaving no stones unturned in the promotion of their film. The team is travelling to different cities in India and having a blast while promoting their film. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul are in a new city each day and spreading the magic of love and happiness amongst their fans. Well, today Varun gave us all a glimpse of his ‘Bharat darshan’ with his co-stars and these pictures are proof of the fun they had in each city.

In the first picture, we can see Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan posing in front of their plane. Kiara looks pretty in pink shorts, a pink sports bra layered with a hot pink coloured blazer. Whereas, Varun wore a blue tee over denim and a jacket. The next is of them posing in the iconic yellow taxi of Kolkata. Then comes a picture of Varun posing with Anil. Varun also shared a funny picture of Kiara sleeping on the flight. Sharing these pictures, Varun wrote, “2 days go. Swipe to see my Bharat darshan #jugjuggjeeyo.”

Check out the pictures:

Talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, the Raj A Mehta directorial is all set to hit cinemas on the 24th of June, 2022. Ahead of the release, the actors have been busy promoting the film.

