Varun Dhawan takes to yoga amid quarantine as he shares PHOTO attempting the ‘bow asana’

Today, Varun Dhawan took to social media to share a photo wherein he is seen attempting yoga asanas; Take a lool

is in quarantine with his family amid the nationwide lockdown, and while prior to the lockdown, this Street Dancer actor was busy with shootings and promotions, now he is taking the most of his free time and besides spending time with family, Varun is also taking to cooking and yoga. Yes, earlier, we used to always snap Varun Dhawan outside the gym and now that he can’t workout in the gym, Varun Dhawan has been working out at home. Often, Varun takes to social media to share his workout playlist when he works out at midnight, and since the past few days, looks like, Varun Dhawan has been taking to yoga as she is seen virtually training with his trainer.

Today, Varun Dhawan posted a photo on Instagram wherein he is seen doing dhanurasana aka bow pose and we love how Varun is taking to yoga besides, of course, doing his cardio. A few days back, Varun Dhawan took to social media to inform that his masi passed away. Sharing a photo with his aunt, an emotional Varun Dhawan penned down the gayatri mantra and mourned her death as she wrote, “Love you masi rip ॐ भूर् भुवः स्वः तत् सवितुर्वरेण्यं भर्गो देवस्य धीमहि धियो यो नः प्रचोदयात् ॐ ॐ भूर् भुवः स्वः तत् सवितुर्वरेण्यं भर्गो देवस्य धीमहि धियो यो नः प्रचोदयात् ॐ ॐ भूर् भुवः स्वःतत् सवितुर्वरेण्यं भर्गो देवस्य धीमहि धियो यो नः प्रचोदयात्….”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer and next, he will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 and due to the pandemic, the film’s release has been postponed. In Coolie No.1, Varun Dhawan will be seen romancing Sara Ali Khan for the first time.

Check out Varun Dhawan's post as he is seen doing yoga asanas:

Credits :Instagram

