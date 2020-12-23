Varun Dhawan teases Sara Ali Khan as he reveals Kartik, Ayushmann and Vicky warned him about working with her

Sara Ali Khan will be seen romancing with Varun Dhawan for the first time in Coolie No 1.

and Sara Ali Khan have creating a lot of buzz in the industry these days courtesy their upcoming movie Coolie No 1. The David Dhawan directorial marks their first project together and Varun and Sara’s sizzling chemistry has got the fans wanting for more. It’s just two days left for the release of the movie, Varun and Sara are busy promoting the movie. In fact, the duo will be seen promoting Coolie No 1 on The Kapil Sharma Show and will be spilling beans about their chemistry.

In a recently released promo, Varun spilled beans about working with Sara for the first time. The Student of The Year actor stated that when he was roped in for the movie opposite Sara, three A-listers including Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal had warned him about working with the Pataudi princess. In the video, Varun said, “Inke saath kam kar raha tha toh mujhe Ayushmann, Kartik, Vicky Kaushal, sabne message kiya tha”. When Sara asked, “Kya bola tha?”, Varun replied, “Ki bachke rehna.”

Take a look at the promo of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan:

Aapko khulkar hasaane, aapko entertain karne, aur aapke weekend ko no. 1 banaane aa rahein hai humaare special guests Coolie NO.1 ki star cast #TheKapilSharmaShow mein iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje. pic.twitter.com/m5Cx0nKxes — sonytv (@SonyTV) December 22, 2020

For the uninitiated, Coolie No 1 happens to be the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 release of the same name. During a media interaction, when Varun and Sara were asked how different the film is from the original one, they said they are new flavours in the film and it has no link with the Govinda starrer. “It a totally different film. It has no link with the older film. There will be more flavours in it,” Sara added.

Credits :Sony TV Twitter

