Varun Dhawan thanks IPS Ajay Choudhary & Ahmedabad Police for immediate action to save FAN from domestic abuse

Varun Dhawan is one of the biggest new-gen actors who has made a mark in Bollywood as a dependable actor with an impeccable success ratio. He debuted in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year and has not looked back ever since, with big hits like Dilwale, Judwaa 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, ABCD and more. The actor is striving hard to provide good content to his fans and admirers and is gearing up for his next film JugJugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh and Anil Kapoor, which releases on 24th June, 2022.

Varun Dhawan, while promoting his film JugJugg Jeeyo was asked about updates on a fan he tried to rescue, who was suffering from domestic abuse. Varun Dhawan, who had tweeted for help from the Gujarat Police on the matter, was acknowledged with a prompt response and eventually, immediate action. Varun Dhawan candidly spoke about the incident with the media. He began by saying that he was notified about the same by around 10 handles on twitter. He collaborated with a journalist who verified the case and then he also had friends from Ahmedabad who looked into the matter and confirmed that the problem was real. The issue was legally persued too. Varun went on to thank the Ahmedabad police and IPS Ajay Choudhary for their prompt action and for taking the matter in their hands. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor talked about his effort to keep the matter low-key despite his involvement in the case, since it could lead to adverse consequences.

Have a look at what Varun Dhawan had to say about the entire incident:

Varun Dhawan has a very busy schedule ahead of him. After the release of his much hyped film JugJugg Jeeyo, the actor will be seen in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. Post that, he will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s next directorial Bawaal, alongside Jahnvi Kapoor. With a perfect balance of commercial cinema and exciting concepts, it is safe to say that Varun Dhawan will have a great run at the movies.

Also read: Nach Punjaabban takes over Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Ranveer Singh, Varun, Sara & Kartik all seen grooving