Varun Dhawan: ‘There is a dearth of good original content in the Hindi cinema’

However, with the prevalence of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is a fact that a number of films have been unable to perform well at the box office. Amidst this development, Varun Dhawan has highlighted about the need for good quality content.

2022 has been a special year for Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan as his films Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya have performed beyond expectations at the box office. The Badlapur actor is now looking forward to signing up for more films in 2023 after delivering two commercially successful films at the box office.

Varun Dhawan points out about the dearth of good original content in the Indian cinema

On Friday, several actors and filmmakers including Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde, Anurag Kashyap, Karthik Sivakumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, and more gathered under one roof for a round table discussion hosted by Galatta Plus.

Speaking on the platform, Varun Dhawan expressed shared why so many films in the regional cinema, barring a few like KGF: Chapter 2 or Kantara, are not performing well. Further, Varun Dhawan mentioned whether remakes of films are performing well at the box office or not.

Dhawan said, “I feel that the narrative which is now there right now….I hate using the word regional cinema,,,whether it is Kannada cinema, Telugu cinema, or Tamil cinema. ….these industries are now seeing so much of limelight.”

“I think it is wrong to say this (that remakes are not performing well) because some of the biggest hits in Hindi (cinema), came ages ago. When my dad was making films in the 90s….all the stories were almost remakes of either Tamil or Telugu films. I mean, we are speaking about it now. But these remakes have always been a hit. Be it Ghajini or films from Malayam cinema ….where is the writing coming from? We are borrowing (stories). We are taking the stories from there.”

“So, what is happening in Hindi cinema right now is that there is a dearth of original stories. There is a dearth of good original stories. We have not empowered our writers and backed them to make original content,” he said.