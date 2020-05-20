Varun Dhawan trolls Sara Ali Khan for her Columbia graduation PHOTOS; Calls it ‘Best picture u ever put up’

Varun Dhawan tags Sara Ali Khan’s graduation photos from Columbia University as he ‘Best picture’ ever. Take a look

and Sara Ali Khan are one of the newest on-screen pairing and for all those who don’t know, these two will be seen romancing each other in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1. Although the film was slated to hit the screens in May 2020, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the films’ release has been pushed indefinitely. However, while there is still time to see Varun and Sara create magic on the silver screen, what is keeping all their fans happy is their social media banter. Often, Varun and Sara leave cute comments on each other’s post and also, playfully troll each other and in the latest, when Sara shared throwback photos from her graduation from Columbia University, New York, Varun Dhawan didn’t leave the opportunity and troll Sara as he left a comment telling Sara that this is one of her best photos as he wrote, “Best picture u ever put up…”

Ever since the pandemic, Sara Ali Khan has been sharing old and throwback photos from her archives and while a few days back, Sara shared unseen photos with her friend, yesterday, Sara posted pictures from her graduation ceremony from her almamater Columbia University in New York, USA and alongside the photos, Sara wrote, “19th May 2016 Sometimes this feels like a minute ago, and sometimes it feels like another lifetime #columbia #university #graduation #almamater #4yearsold.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut with Kedarnath and post that, she was seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. Next, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with and Dhanush in Anand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's photos from her graduation ceremony here:

