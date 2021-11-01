Varun Dhawan trying to copy Kiara Advani’s pose gets a hilarious reaction from Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal

by Prerna Verma   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021
   
Varun Dhawan trying to copy Kiara Advani’s pose gets a hilarious reaction from Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal (Pic credit - Varun Dhawan/Instagram)
Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are taking social media by storm by posting their pictures every now and then. The two are shooting for their film together and always manage to keep their fans entertained with their pictures and videos from the sets. Well, VD has posted yet another picture of him posing at the exact same place where Kiara had posed and posted a picture a few hours ago. What followed was a hilarious reaction from all his BTown friends including Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara herself. 

Taking to Instagram Varun Dhawan posted a couple of his pictures posing in a building between the pillars. He wore a light purple coloured tee over cream coloured pants and captioned his image with a sun emoji. Kiara Advani on the other hand posted similar pictures of her at the exact same place with the exact same caption. Now, this definitely got their friends to react to Varun’s picture. Arjun took to the comments section and wrote, “Why are you copying Kiara’s poses ?” Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Can’t wait to see Raj Mehta also posing there!” Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “@kiaraaliaadvani @varundvn we now know you both are shooting together. Same same but different.” Finally, Kiara too commented on the picture and wrote, “Stop copying everything I do !”

Take a look: 

comment 1

For the unversed, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan are busy shooting in the city for their upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Apart from these two the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The film has been directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Karan Johar. Besides this, Varun has already shot for Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The horror-comedy has been shot in a part of Arunachal Pradesh and it is helmed by Amar Kaushik, who directed Stree. It is backed by Dinesh Vijan.

