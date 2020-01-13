Varun Dhawan turns into a hairstylist for his Street Dancer 3D co star Shraddha Kapoor; Watch Video

While promoting Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan turns a hairstylist for Shraddha Kapoor. Tries to straighten her hair with a hair straightener.

, , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D has been the talk of the town since the announcement of the movie was made. The trailer of the movie which was released last year has got a great response from its viewers. The songs- Muqabla, Garmi, Illegal Weapon 2.0, Dua Karo have been loved by the audience and are a hit on the chartbusters list. Varun and Shraddha are often spotted promoting their movie in full swing.

On Monday morning, Shraddha and Varun stepped out to promote Street Dancer in Mumbai. Keeping their fashion statement on point, Shraddha and Varun looked stylish as they promoted the film. A video of Varun and Shraddha have gone viral on the internet. The video was shared by Varun himself on his Instagram story. In the video we can see, Shraddha is sitting down while Varun is straightening her hair using a hair straightener. The actress does not look quite impressed by Varun's style and is telling Varun, "VD yaar what is this?" But looks like Shraddha has found for her a new cute and handsome hairstylist.

Check out Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's video here:

Talking about Street Dancer 3D, the trailer featured Varun as Sahej and Shraddha as Inayat from Pakistan. The India Pakistani rivalry is taking to the dance floor in Street Dancer 3D and that is one of the major USPs of the film. Street Dancer 3D also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh, Punit J Pathak, and others. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Also Read: Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan is full of swag in ripped shorts & Shraddha Kapoor keeps it chic for promotions

Credits :Instagram

Read More