Varun Dhawan flaunts his well-toned BIG arms, looks attractive in new PIC

Varun Dhawan is currently one of the promising actors of Bollywood. The 34-year-old had debuted with Karan Johar produced ‘Student of the Year’ and has proved his mettle time and again with movies such as Badlapur, Street Dancer 3D among others. Also, he enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and every now and then, he shares pictures with them on Instagram. Apart from being an actor, Varun is also a fitness enthusiast. He often shares pictures flaunting his well-toned biceps.

Just a while back, Varun took to the story section of Instagram and treated his fans with a hot picture. He clicked the photo while he was at a gym and flaunted his perfectly toned biceps. The actor was wearing a white vest and looked stunning as he gave an intense gaze to the camera. Nonetheless, to say, it was a treat for his fans to see Varun in this avatar. By looking at Varun’s picture, it would be no wrong in saying that all the workout sessions have been paid off really well.

See Varun’s Instagram story:

Earlier, Varun Dhawan had shared a photo with iconic Madhuri Dixit, hinting towards the collaboration. While sharing the photo, the Badlapur actor wrote, “DHAK DHAK karne laga. SOMETHING special coming.” The Internet went gaga over this crazy collaboration.

Speaking about Varun Dhawan’s professional career, he will be next seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Jug Jugg Jeeyo will hit theatres on June 24 this year.

