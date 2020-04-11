Varun Dhawan turns interviewer for COVID 19 positive Zoa Morani; Latter reveals when she will be discharged

As Zoa Morani is being treated in the hospital, Varun Dhawan got into an Instagram live with the actress where she spoke about her health condition

Ever since Zoa Morani confirmed the news of herself being diagnosed with COVID 19, she has been the talk of the town. The diva had made the revelation on social media and revealed that apart from her, her father Karim Morani and sister Shaza Morani have also been tested positive of the highly contagious virus. And while the Always Kabhi Kabhi actress is being treated in quarantine in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital, Zoa recently went for a live chat with on Instagram wherein she was seen discussing how she has been battling COVID 19, the symptoms and more.

Varun, who turned a host for the evening, was seen quizzing Zoa about her health to which she replied that she fine and might get discharged soon. “Hopefully tomorrow or day after because I feel so good, I am feeling fine,” she added. Later, the Street Dancer 3D actor also asked her about her symptoms for COVID 19 to which the latter replied that it started with fever which was followed by cough after a few days. It was indeed a scary experience for her as while the cough started getting to the chest, her symptoms also starting matching to the ones given online about the deadly virus. Besides, she also experienced weakness, headache and then breathlessness after the fever.

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star also asked Zoa the precautions she and Shaza took after the spiked fever. To this, she replied that both the sisters had isolated themselves from everyone and made sure they didn’t come in contact with anyone.

And as the diva is recovering well in the hospital, she asserted that people should not panic. She also emphasised that if anyone witnesses the symptoms of COVID 19, the best way to fight it is got to the hospital. Zoa admitted that getting to the hospital at the right time is what helped her fight the virus. “Don’t be scared, if you feel symptoms, get tested and get treated. I felt so good since I came to the hospital. Just don’t feel scared. I’m thankful that my symptoms weren’t too bad. They were manageable. From the second day at the hospital, I started feeling better,” she added. The actress also asserted that even her breathlessness stopped on the second day.

However, she did mention that practising quarantine, social distancing and maintaining sanitization and hygiene is very important in this crisis situation.

