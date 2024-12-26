Varun Dhawan turns our Christmas Merry by sharing daughter Lara's adorable first full glimpse in wife Natasha Dalal's arms

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared a wonderful Christmas family picture featuring his wife, Natasha Dalal, Daughter Lara and pet dog Joey. 

Varun's daughter Lara is a dog lover just like father; adorable PIC with Joey is proof
Pic credits: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan is amongst the most popular who is loved by audiences due to his playful personality. He recently gave fans a glimpse of his festive celebrations by sharing an adorable family picture on Christmas. The actor posted a heartwarming image featuring his wife Natasha Dalal, their daughter Lara, and their pet dog Joey. The family moment, captured in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, reflected love between the family. 

Take a look: 


