Varun Dhawan turns our Christmas Merry by sharing daughter Lara's adorable first full glimpse in wife Natasha Dalal's arms
Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared a wonderful Christmas family picture featuring his wife, Natasha Dalal, Daughter Lara and pet dog Joey.
Varun Dhawan is amongst the most popular who is loved by audiences due to his playful personality. He recently gave fans a glimpse of his festive celebrations by sharing an adorable family picture on Christmas. The actor posted a heartwarming image featuring his wife Natasha Dalal, their daughter Lara, and their pet dog Joey. The family moment, captured in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, reflected love between the family.
Take a look: