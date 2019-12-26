Varun Dhawan turns ‘Street Santa’ for a little kid as he spreads Christmas cheer in THESE PHOTOS

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi will hit the screens on Republic Day 2020

As much as little kids love him, is one actor who is equally loved by people of all age groups- due to his charismatic persona, good looks and of course, acting prowess. As we speak, the actor is busy with the promotions of Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D but on the occasion of Christmas, Varun Dhawan took out time from his busy schedule and turned ‘Street Santa’ for a little kid as the actor posted a series of photos on social media wearing the Santa attire. In the photo, Varun is seen holding the baby and alongside the photo, he wrote, “Merry Christmas #streetsanta…”

On Christmas, Varun Dhawan was snapped out and about the city as he visited the church and a day prior to it, on Christmas Eve, Varun was papped with ladylove Natasha Dalal as the two attended a party together. A few days back, Varun Dhawan and , along with the cast of Street Dancer 3D, launched the trailer of the film, and at the launch, Varun revealed that there was a time when Street Dancer was going to get shelved. “Ek aisa time tha jab yeh film banne nahi wali thi. Remo sir ko pata hai, kuch 3-4 saal yeh film atak gayi thi because of some reason…. A studio was not backing it. They took a decision not to make films in India at that time. We were almost parentless with this film. At that time, Bhushan Kumar came in our life and backed the film,” said Varun.

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi will hit the screens on Republic Day 2020, and post Street Dancer, Varun will be seen in Coolie No.1 and Sriram Raghavan’s war film.

