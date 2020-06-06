Varun Dhawan turns weather forecaster as he steps out under an umbrella to give monsoon update to fans; Watch

Today, Kalank actor Varun Dhawan took to social media to give an update about the Mumbai monsoons; Take a look

A few days back, Mumbai experienced its first showers, and since then, it has been persistently raining in Mumbai. And today morning, if you were looking for a weather update, got you sorted as he stepped out under an umbrella to update his fans about the weather. Yes, Varun Dhawan took to social media to share a video wherein he is seen outside his house as he says, “I am not trying to be the weather bank but since I am up, I would tell everyone that its going to be a rainy day..monsoons are here.. brace yourself, be safe… As you can see, a lot of trees that have fallen over here and if you wana have abath, you can come out on the road, pretty damn crazy…”

Well, thanks Varun for the update because we are sure that it will come handy for some of us. Now a few days back, this Coolie No 1 actor took to Instagram to post a photo with his masi and expressed a sense of grief as his masi passed away. Sharing an unseen photo with his masi, an emotional Varun Dhawan penned down the gayatri mantra as he wrote, “Love you masi rip ॐ भूर् भुवः स्वः तत् सवितुर्वरेण्यं भर्गो देवस्य धीमहि धियो यो नः प्रचोदयात् ॐ ॐ भूर् भुवः स्वः तत् सवितुर्वरेण्यं भर्गो देवस्य धीमहि धियो यो नः प्रचोदयात् ॐ ॐ भूर् भुवः स्वःतत् सवितुर्वरेण्यं भर्गो देवस्य धीमहि धियो यो नः प्रचोदयात्….”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer opposite , and next, he will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 and due to the pandemic, the film’s release has been postponed. In Coolie No 1, the actor will be romantically paired opposite Sara Ali Khan for the first time on screen.

