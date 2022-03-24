Varun Dhawan uploads a hilarious video with his pup Joey: Who ate the sofa?

Puppers can be the light of your life and be all the love and attention you need. They can be your best fur friends, who will be there for you through thick and thin even if they don’t understand what you go through. A beautiful pet and parent relationship in the Bollywood circle is that of Varun Dhawan and his young beagle Joey. Varun Dhawan is one actor who never fails to make his fans and followers smile with the pictures and videos that he posts on social media. Just on Wednesday, Varun put up a hilarious video with Joey that had us in splits.

If you follow Varun Dhawan, you would know that he is a pet owner and he often shares videos and pictures of cute moments with Joey. Joey is quite a jolly boy. Today, in his Instagram story, first Varun could be seen being fake grumpy and calling out Joey. Then he moved the camera towards Joey and asked, “Who at the sofa? Stop behaving like that Mr Jongling,” and then started teasing Joey. Ah, our hearts can’t take so much cuteness!

Check Varun's story HERE

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Varun Dhawan has a lot of exciting projects lined up for his fans. Varun's upcoming films for 2022 include the Raj Mehta directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on June 24 this year. He is also a part of Amar Kaushik's Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. He also has a film to be produced by Rajkumar Hirani in his kitty.

