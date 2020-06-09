Varun Dhawan urges everyone to take responsibility as he shares a few glimpses of the 1920 pandemic

Varun Dhawan shares a few glimpses of the 1920 pandemic and requests everyone to take responsibility as he compares the scenario with the current situation going on around the world.

The year 2020 has not started on a good note for everyone. The Coronavirus pandemic has created an outrage among all the citizens around the world. And due to the increase in the number of cases in India, the lockdown has been extended till June 30th, however, movements for a limited time period have been allowed and certain norms have been decided in every state which is termed as unlock 1. Not only Corona but India even faced an earthquake, blasts, cyclone this year and everyone is worried and tensed on what is going to happen next.

Urging everyone to take responsibility and to come out and help our doctors, police force and front line warriors and sharing a few pictures from the 1920 pandemic while comparing it to 2020 pandemic, Varun wrote, "1920 & 2020 The world has been through this before. We have to help our doctors,police force and front line warriors. Based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data. India 2020 population is estimated at 1,380,004,385 people at mid year according to UN data. India population is equivalent to 17.7% of the total world population. We all have to take responsibility."

For the uninitiated, the Spanish flu, also known as the 1918 flu pandemic, was an unusually deadly influenza pandemic caused by the H1N1 influenza A virus. The virus started around February 1918 and went on till April 1920. This pandemic had infected 500 million people which is about a third of the world's population at the time. The death toll was estimated to have been anywhere from 17 million to 50 million, and possibly as high as 100 million, making it one of the deadliest pandemics in human history. This virus spread when an infected person sneezed or coughed. A large factor in the worldwide occurrence of this flu was increased travel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well.

