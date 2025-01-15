Varun Dhawan visited sets of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and more when he was 14 reveals Rajpal Yadav; calls him ‘complete star’; Baby John actor REACTS
Varun Dhawan is among the most popular actors in Bollywood. He has been proving his versatility with his choice of work. Veteran actor Rajpal Yadav, known for his impeccable comic timing, recently offered his effusive praise to Baby John co-star. Overwhelmed by his 'kind words,' Varun in return said that he has learned everything from him.
On January 15, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram story and shared a video clip from one of the interviews of Rajpal Yadav. Expressing his gratitude towards the sweet words of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor, Dhawan wrote, "@rajpalofficial sir (accompanied by a hug emoji) aap se maine bahut seekha hain thank u for the kind words."
For context, in a recent interview with Filmygyan, Rajpal Yadav reflected on his experience of working with the Border 2 actor. He stated that his experience was great working with the "dedicated" actor. Yadav remembered Varun being a "chilled out" guy ever since he was 14–15 years old and would come on the sets of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and other films by David Dhawan.
"Varun mein ek complete star jo hota hai material ke khoob acha naach le, khoob achi comedy kar le, masoom chehra, mehnati aur sanskari (Varun is a complete star material with great dancing and comedy skills. He has an innocent face, hard-working and well-mannered)," further noting that the Bhediya actor is carrying forward the legacy created by his father, David Dhawan.
On a concluding note, Yadav said he would give 10/10 or maybe 2-4 extra marks to the young actor. He further emphasized that Varun has always showcased his versatility in his performances right from Student Of The Year irrespective of their results at the box office.
Rajpal Yadav and Varun Dhawan have collaborated on movies like Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, Coolie No. 1, and latest being Baby John co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh.
