Varun Dhawan walks hand-in-hand with wifey Natasha Dalal as they get clicked post dinner date; WATCH

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Bollywood's beloved and drama-free duo, share a heartwarming love story from childhood sweethearts to happily married in 2021. The couple frequently lights up the city with their presence at movies, parties, and romantic date nights. Today, the paparazzi caught a glimpse of their romance as they walked hand in hand, leaving a city restaurant.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal stepped out for a dinner outing

On a Tuesday evening, the dynamic duo Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, accompanied by their fashion designer friends Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta, painted the town with their dinner outing. Stepping out of the restaurant, they became the focal point for camera clicks. Natasha, a vision of elegance in a charming dress, perfectly complemented Varun's dapper look in a stylish shirt and jeans. The quartet, exuding cheerfulness, struck poses for the cameras, creating a vibrant tableau of smiles and camaraderie.

Varun Dhawan's work front

Varun Dhawan's highly anticipated film, VD18, assures audiences an electrifying cinematic journey with its captivating narrative and adrenaline-pumping action sequences. Portraying the role of a police officer, Varun is set to share the screen with leading ladies Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee and co-produced by Priya Atlee and Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios, the movie is directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees, with co-writing credits going to Atlee and Sumit Arora, recognized for his impactful dialogues in Jawan.

After his collaboration with Atlee, the Bhediya actor is gearing up for a comedy project directed by his father, David Dhawan. Currently in the scripting phase, the project is poised to commence early next year. Furthermore, Varun's Amazon Prime series, Citadel India, created by Raj and DK, is set to hit screens in the first quarter of 2024. With this diverse lineup of projects, Varun is undoubtedly keeping his fans eagerly anticipating his upcoming ventures.

