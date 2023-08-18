Varun Dhawan walks hand-in-hand with wifey Natasha Dalal as they step out on a dinner date; see PICS

Varun Dhawan, the famous Bollywood star is going through a great phase in both his personal and professional life. The Badlapur actor is currently busy in his acting career with a handful of promising projects in his kitty. When it comes to his personal life, Varun Dhawan is happily married to his high school sweetheart, renowned fashion designer Natasha Dalal. The young couple has been making headlines quite often, with their occasional social media PDA and public appearances.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal spotted together

The popular actor and his lovely wife were spotted together at a famous restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, as they stepped out for a dinner date on Thursday night. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dhawan were seen leaving the restaurant hand-in-hand, and their pictures and videos are now going viral. Even though the Bawaal actor, who greeted the paparazzi photographers, he did not pose for the pictures.

As always, Varun Dhawan looked stylish in a red sleeveless Nike sports t-shirt, which he teamed up with a pair of black cargo jogger trousers. He completed his look with a grey cap and a pair of black-red sports sneakers. Natasha Dalal, on the other hand, looked pretty in a black crop top and jacket, which she paired with matching high-waist parallel trousers. She completed her look with a pair of beige heels and a tiny black handbag.

Check out Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's latest pictures, below:

Varun's upcoming projects

The young crowd-puller of Bollywood was last seen in Bawaal, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial which was released on Amazon Prime Video. Varun Dhawan is now set to enter the world of web shows Indian spin-off of the popular spy thriller series, Citadel. The shooting of the highly anticipated project, which stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead, was recently wrapped up. The Raj and DK directorial is expected to hit the screens by the first quarter of 2024.

Varun is now set to team up with Jawan director Atlee, for an upcoming commercial entertainer, which has been tentatively titled VD18. The untitled project, which started rolling in Mumbai recently, is expected to have an official launch soon with the release of its title announcement teaser.

