Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal make a splash in hues of black and white at the airport; PHOTOS

Actor Varun Dhawan and his designer-wife Natasha Dalal are back in the bay after a brief trip. Recently, Varun shared a photo from Dubai with the tricolour on Independence Day and it gave fans a glimpse of his trip with Natasha. Varun and Natasha were seen leaving for the weekend on Saturday and on Tuesday, the duo returned to the city. Keeping up with their stylish appearances, Varun and Natasha managed to make heads turn at the airport in casual outfits. The couple even obliged the paparazzi with photos while walking toward their car.

In the photos, Varun was seen clad in a classic combination of a white tee and blue jeans. He teamed it up with brown shoes and cool pair of shades. The Bawaal actor looked handsome as he walked with his wife towards his car. On the other hand, Natasha was seen sporting a black crop top with a matching blazer on top with light blue jeans. She teamed it up with pair of flats and an expensive army candy. Her hair was left open and she smiled at the paps while walking beside Varun.

Have a look at Varun and Natasha's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The film managed to do well at the box office and fans loved Varun as Kukkoo. Recently, Varun wrapped up the shooting for Bawaal and celebrated it with Janhvi Kapoor and the team. The film has been shot in UP as well as Poland. While Janhvi and Varun were shooting in the international location, they kept sharing photos from the sets that gave fans a glimpse of their bond.

Besides this, Varun also will be seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and backed by Dinesh Vijan.

