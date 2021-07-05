  1. Home
Varun Dhawan wins hearts with his swag as he shares a monochromatic pic

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a black and white picture all suited up on social media on Monday.
12310 reads Mumbai Updated: July 5, 2021 04:59 pm
Varun posted a picture on Instagram where he flaunted a dapper look. He is seen wearing black blazer paired with a white crip shirt. 

"Leave before you love me," Varun wrote as the caption. 

Varun was recently seen chatting with Hollywood star Chris Pratt. Pratt took his Indian fans by surprise when he broke into a dance on "Tan tana tan" from "Judwaa 2" with Varun during a video chat. The actor will be seen in the film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

He will also be seen in the supernatural thriller "Bhediya". Directed by Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobroyal, and is slated to hit the screens on April 14, 2022.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read| Varun Dhawan shares cute pics with pup Joey; Kriti Sanon suggests 'Friends Reunion' with her dog Phoebe

