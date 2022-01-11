Varun Dhawan wins the throwback Tuesday with photos of his pup Joey

Puppers can be the light of your life and be all the love and attention you need. They can be your best fur friends, who will be there for you through thick and thin even if they don’t understand what you go through. A beautiful pet and parent relationship in the Bollywood circle is that of Varun Dhawan and his young beagle Joey. Varun never shies from posting hilarious and adorable stories with four-legged child on his social media. In fact, he has an entire highlight dedicated to Joey and his antiques. True to his name, Joey is always seen hungry and ridiculously cute in Varun’s stories. Recently. Varun put up a throwback Tuesday post and spoiler alert, it had Joey!

In the post that Varun shared on his Instagram, he posted a bunch of pictures of him and his furry son from when he was just a baby pup. Joey’s button-like big puppy eyes and Varun’s chiselled handsome face were enough to make the post viral within a few hours. Even industry colleagues such as Zoya Akhtar went ‘heart-eyed’ for the adorable pictures. Varun fondly captioned the pic, "#tbt baby joey.” Well, aren’t they one good-looking owner-pet duo?

Check the post here:

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Varun Dhawan will soon be seen in Amar Kaushik's Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Currently, he is also shooting for Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo where he will share the screen with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.

