Varun Dhawan wishes co-star Janhvi Kapoor a ‘bawaal’ birthday; Runs behind her car in HILARIOUS video

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 26th birthday today, and wishes for the actress have been pouring in right from midnight. Her sister Khushi Kapoor dropped some adorable throwback pictures to wish Janhvi on her birthday. Celebs such as Rhea Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra also took to their Instagram stories to wish Janhvi. Meanwhile, Janhvi’s Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan shared a hilarious video on this occasion, and it shows him running behind her car.

Varun Dhawan posts a video with Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor on her 26th birthday

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account to share a video that shows Janhvi Kapoor sitting in the car. Behind, we see Varun Dhawan running behind the car, only to slam into the rear windscreen and fall to the ground. Meanwhile, Janhvi, ignorant of what is happening, tells the driver, “Please make it fast. Getting late for the airport.” Sharing the video, Varun Dhawan wished Janhvi a ‘bawaal’ birthday and wrote, “Happy bday @janhvikapoor ji hope ki aapka bday bawaal ho aur yeh saal bemesaal ho. Ajju.” In Bawaal, Varun will be essaying the character of Ajju.

Janhvi replied to his post and commented, “So cute Ajju ji life mein aise aapko peechhe kabhi nahi chhodungi.” Director Nitesh Tiwari also commented on Varun’s video and wrote, “Cake kaate bina chali gayi… bataao!” Take a look at the video below!

About Bawaal

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan wrapped the final schedule of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s Bawaal in Poland, in August 2022. While the film was initially scheduled to release on 7th April, 2023, Bawaal has been pushed to a later release date owing to VFX and technical requirements. Director Nitesh Tiwari told Pinkvilla that the visual finesse that they are aiming for, will take more time than they expected, and that they want to give the viewers the best version of their vision for the film.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor to have a working birthday on sets of Mr And Mrs Mahi in Ahmedabad