Varun Dhawan wishes director Abhishek Varman on his birthday; Calls him 'the happiest person in quarantine'

Varun Dhawan shared a throwback picture from his debut film Student Of The Year with Abhishek Varman wishing him a happy birthday.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has been spending their time at home and making the best use of this quarantine period. Bollywood celebrities have been regularly sharing what they are up to during this quarantine period. While some have been flaunting their baking skills, some are sharing some throwback pictures. Everyone is having a fun time with their families and loved ones. Talking about , the actor is also having a fun time with his family at home amid lockdown.

Recently, Varun shared a throwback picture with his Kalank director Abhishek Varman wishing him a happy birthday. In the picture shared, we can see Varun cuddling his team with Abhishek Varman who is standing in the middle. The photo seems to be from the Badlapur actor's debut film Student Of The Year while filming the song Ishq Waala Love. For the uninitiated, Student of the Year was directed by and Abhishek Varman was the assistant director in the film. Abhishek again collaborated with Varun in the 2019 film Kalank. Sharing the picture, Varun wrote, "Happy bday to the happiest person in quarantine @abhivarman."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19. During a live Instagram session, when a fan asked Varun as to when will the trailer of Coolie No 1 will be out, he informed that given the spread of Coronavirus, he cannot really confirm anything. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well.

Even wished Abhishek by sharing a picture where the actress is having a gala time with Abhi and Karan Johar. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday my very very strange friend- we have no pictures together now you have to settle for this photoshoot type image - love you to the moon and back abhiii sending you the biggest social distancy hug."

