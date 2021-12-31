Varun Dhawan wishes fast recovery to Arjun Kapoor as he battles with COVID-19 for the second time

Arjun Kapoor made his way to the headlines for an unfortunate reason as it was reported that he was diagnosed with COVID 19. It was reported that he has been tested positive for the deadly virus along with sister Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani and they have been in isolation ever since. And while Arjun is recovering in isolation with taking all the necessary precautions, his dear friend Varun Dhawan has wished him a speedy recovery from the deadly virus.

Interestingly, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor had recently taken to social media and shared a recap of his 2021 ahead of welcoming the New Year 2022. The video featured a glimpse of all his movies released this year which include Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Sardar Ka Grandson and Bhoot Police. Besides, it also featured his happy times with his family and a quick glimpse of his vacation memories with ladylove Malaika Arora. He captioned the post as, “Thank you 2021. Coming thru 2022. #WorkInProgress”. Taking to the comment section, Varun wished Arjun a speedy recovery and wrote, “Get well soon Ak”. To note, this is the second time Arjun has been diagnosed with COVID 19 ever since the pandemic had hit the nation.

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s post here:

Meanwhile, Arjun has been working on Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut Kuttey and will be sporting a moustached look in the movie. Talking about the new look, the actor said, “As much as I am missing my long hair, it is part of an actor's journey to let go and begin again and in that milieu, a film like 'Kuttey' comes where you have to let go of all inhibitions and really go deep into playing the character”.