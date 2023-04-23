Varun Dhawan wishes Gigi Hadid on her birthday; Shares pic from their performance at NMACC Gala

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy shooting for Raj & DK's Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has shared a special birthday wish for American model, Gigi Hadid. The renowned model is celebrating her birthday today and social media is flooded with warm wishes. Recently, during her visit to Mumbai, Varun and Gigi met and performed at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala night. A while ago, Varun took social media and wished Gigi with a sweet picture.

Varun Dhawan wishes Gigi Hadid on her birthday

Varun shared the picture from the NMACC gala night event on his Instagram story. In the picture, he is seen holding Gigi in his arms while performing to the hit songs. Along with it, he wrote, "Happy bday @gigihadid Keep shining, keep smiling" followed by a red heart emoji. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Varun was trolled when his and Gigi's dance video from NMACC went viral on the Internet. Netizens slammed the Badlapur actor for picking up Gigi and kissing her without her consent. Varun was quick to react to the trolls as he tweeted, "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning." Even Gigi decided to shut down trolls. She thanked Varun for making her Bollywood dreams come true. She wrote, "@Varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come tru" followed by a lot of laughing emojis.

Apart from Gigi and Varun, several celebs like Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and others were seen gracing the opening ceremony of NMACC.

Work front

Varun will be seen headlining the Indian adaptation of Citadel along with Samantha. He also has Bhediya 2 and Bawaal in the pipeline.

