Varun Dhawan wishes Jawan director Atlee on his birthday with unseen pic; ‘Enjoy your much deserved break’

Atlee, the young Tamil filmmaker established himself as one of the most sought-after talents in the Indian film industry with the massive box office success of Jawan, his debut Bollywood project. The mass entertainer, which features superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, is now set to emerge as one of the all-time highest-grossing films in the history of Indian cinema.

Post the success of Jawan, director Atlee is now gearing up for his second outing in Bollywood, with the famous actor, Varun Dhawan. Recently, the October actor took to his official Instagram handle and wished the Mersal director, who celebrated his birthday recently, with a special post.

Varun Dhawan drops an unseen PIC of Atlee to wish him on his birthday

As you may know, Atlee celebrated his 37th birthday on September 21, Thursday, and many famous celebs in the South film industry wished him on social media with special posts. Varun Dhawan, the leading man of the filmmaker's next Bollywood outing, took to his Instagram story and dropped an unseen picture, in which Atlee is seen playing with the actor's dog, Joey. "Happy bday @atlee47 sir... Please enjoy your much deserved break now!!! Also, Joey says Happy bday Maccha," reads the young crowd puller's Instagram story dedicated to his VD 28 director.

Have a look at Varun Dhawan's Instagram story, below:

About VD 18

As mentioned before, Varun Dhawan and Atlee are joining hands for the star's 18th outing in Bollywood. The project which has been tentatively titled VD 18, started rolling last month, and the team recently wrapped up its first schedule shoot. Atlee, who is enjoying a break with his family post the success of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, is expected to resume shooting of the project after a month. National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is reportedly making her Bollywood debut with the film, which is set to have its official launch very soon.

Atlee's work front

After wrapping up VD 18, Atlee is expected to reunite with Thalapathy Vijay for a Tamil film. The director, who is planning to produce a couple of films in both Bollywood and Tamil industry, is also planning to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan 2, and a multi-starrer film that stars both King Khan and Vijay in lead roles.

