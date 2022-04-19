Varun Dhawan wishes Ranbir-Alia as he returns from Bawaal shoot; Ranveer Singh gets clicked at airport; PICS

Everyday, B’Town celebrities are spotted by the media as and when they step out for some chores. Fans love to see the pictures and videos of their favourite stars on social media. Actors’ interactions with the media personnel also grab fans’ attention, and every once in a while, the celebs come up with rather interesting and witty remarks that make it to the headlines as well. Speaking of which, Varun Dhawan, who returned from the shoot of his upcoming movie Bawaal, had an interesting reply when asked about his bestie Alia Bhatt’s wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was papped by the shutterbugs at the airport as well.

Varun Dhawan was papped by the shutterbugs this afternoon. The actor was seen keeping it chic in the classic white shirt and blue denim combination. While clicking him, a paparazzo asked him if he had anything to say to newlyweds Alia and Ranbir. To this Varun wittily replied, “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” which not only is a blessing for long life, but also refers to his upcoming film with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.

Varun is currently busy working on Bawaal, his digital project with director Nitesh Tiwari. The actor will be sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor. Apart from this, he has Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhediya, and Citadel in the pipeline.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s pictures and video:

Ranveer Singh was clicked at the Kalina airport in Mumbai today. The actor looked suave in a yellow and blue striped co-ord set. Earlier today, the trailer of his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar dropped and he was seen doing his signature pose for the movie as he got clicked. Ranveer is now off to shoot for Rocku=y Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. He also has Cirkus in his kitty.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s pictures:

ALSO READ: UNSEEN: Ranveer Singh looks dapper in an unbuttoned shirt as he poses with a fan in Dubai