Varun Dhawan wishes Street Dancer 3 director Remo D’Souza on his birthday; Says ‘next steps gonna be the best’

Varun Dhawan took to social media to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for Street Dancer 3D director Remo D’Souza. Varun also shared some throwback photos of himself and Remo. Check it out.

Birthdays are always a special occasion for anyone and speaking of this, Street Dancer 3D director Remo D’Souza has turned a year older today and wishes have been pouring in for him. Among them, took to social media to pen a heartfelt wish for Remo. Remo and Varun have worked together in several films and the most recent one is Street Dancer 3D in which Dhawan was seen with . Having worked with Remo, Varun shares a great bond with him.

On his special day, Varun shared throwback photos with Remo and penned a sweet wish for him. Varun wrote, “Happy birthday @remodsouza. The next steps gonna be the best.” In the photos, we get to see several candid moments between the director and actor. Remo and Varun have done ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D together and both the films have got a good response from the audience. The two share a great bond and that reflects in the photos that Varun shared on social media.

Meanwhile, Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo, got a great response and recently, the film was released on prime video after which it trended on the platform. Varun and Shraddha worked together with Remo for the second time and their collaboration was loved each time. Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by David Dhawan. It is slated to release on May 1, 2020. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Ketarpal’s biopic as well.

Check out Varun’s wish for Remo:

