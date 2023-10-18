Varun Dhawan wishes VD 18 co-star Keerthy Suresh on her birthday; drops special post

Varun Dhawan is all set to team up with Jawan director Atlee for his 18th outing in Bollywood, which is touted to be a mass actioner. The highly anticipated project, which has been tentatively titled VD 18, is jointly bankrolled by the hitmaker, along with Murad Khetani, and helmed by Kalees.

As reported earlier, National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is set to make her Hindi cinema debut with the untitled project, as the female opposite Varun Dhawan. Meanwhile, the Bollywood star recently took to his official Instagram handle and wished his VD 18 co-star, who celebrated her birthday on October 17, Tuesday, by dropping a special post.

The Bollywood star recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a lovely picture of his VD 18 co-star Keerthy Suresh on his story, along with a special message, to wish the actress, who celebrated her 31st birthday on October 17, Tuesday. "Happy bday @keerthysureshofficial... Keep spreading your (sunlight emoji)," reads Varun Dhawan's Instagram story caption.

When Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh enjoyed an auto ride post VD 18 shoot

The new star pair of Hindi cinema were spotted together in Mumbai a few weeks back, as they enjoyed an auto ride after VD 18 shoot. As reported earlier, the untitled project started rolling in Mumbai in August, this year, and the first schedule shoot was totally focused on Varun Dhawan's portions. Keerthy Suresh, on the other hand, joined the project in September 2023.

The yet-to-be-titled project, which is touted to be a commercial potboiler, reportedly features Varun Dhawan in a never-seen-before avatar. Keerthy Suresh is playing the female lead in the Kalees directorial, which features Jubilee actress Wamiqa Gabbi in a pivotal role. The much-awaited project, which is slated to hit the theatres on May 31, 2024, is set to have an official launch very soon.

