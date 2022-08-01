Varun Dhawan wraps up the last schedule of Bawaal in 'Ajju Bhaiyya Style' in Poland; WATCH

Varun Dhawan's Bawaal is one of the most-anticipated films and it also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. This marks the duo's first on-screen collaboration together. The movie was announced in April, this year and went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for his 2019 released movie, Chhichhore. Now, finally, The team of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal has finally wrapped up the last schedule of the film in Poland.

The Student Of The Year actor took to his social media handle to announce the wrap-up of Bawaal and captured a selfie video along with the team marking the end of the last schedule in Warsaw, Poland. While the cast and crew gave a big shout-out to Bawaal, the lead actor was seen saying to meet in the theaters on 7th April. He captioned the post: "Humne macha diya hain har jaga BAWAAL! Wrapping up the film in Ajju Bhaiyya Style! Agla Bawaal hoga theatres mein 7 April ko #SajidNadiadwala’s #Bawaal Directed by @niteshtiwari22."

Check out Varun Dhawan's VIDEO:

The film is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7, 2023. It is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. A few days back, Janhvi Kapoor also expressed her joy in working on the film as she wrapped up her schedule. Ever since the film was announced on social media, fans have been eagerly waiting to witness Varun and Janhvi's chemistry together.

Apart from Bawaal, on the work front, Varun is currently riding high on the success of his family-drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo. Next, he will star in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. Whereas Janhvi, who was last seen in Good Luck Jerry, will feature in Mr And Mrs Mahi co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has Mili in the pipeline.

