Varun Dhawan to Yami Gautam: Bollywood celebs who got married in the first half of 2021

Check out the list of Bollywood celebs who tied the knot with the love of their lives in 2021 so far.

They say there is never a perfect or best time to get married. When you feel it is right, then you should just go ahead with it. And it looks like some of our Bollywood celebrities chose 2021 as the year when they get hitched. This year indeed proved to be lucky for actors like , Dia Mirza and others who dropped their singlehood status and got married to the love of their lives.

Since we are already in the middle of 2021, we thought of listing down the names of all the Bollywood celebs who tied the knot in the first half of this year. So here we go!

1) Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal

Although Varun tried hard to keep his relationship a secret initially, it was revealed for a long time that the actor is dating his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal and will be getting married to her. When the news of the Badlapur actor finally getting hitched came out, fans were elated with joy. But, million hearts broke too. Anyway! Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal had a fairytale wedding on January 24, 2021. They had an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, and only near and dear ones attended it.

2) Shilpa Rao & Ritesh Krishnan

Who doesn't know Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao? She has crooned songs like 'Ghungroo' and 'Bulleya', tied the knot with Ritesh Krishnan in a hush-hush ceremony on January 25, 2021. The talented singer later posted her first selfie with her hubby to announce her wedding.

3) Priyaank Sharma & Shaza Morani

Veteran actress, Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma got hitched to his long-time girlfriend Shaza Morani in a court marriage on February 4, 2021. The newly married couple hosted a wedding bash in Mumbai, which was attended by Shraddha Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend, Rohan Shrestha. In March, they had a Hindu wedding ceremony in Maldives.

4) Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia, who recently announced the arrival of her little munchkin, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, also tied the knot this year with her boyfriend, Vaibhav Rekhi, on February 15, 2021. It was an intimate wedding that took place on Mirza's lawn with just family and friends. As Mirza is a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, they practised a 'sustainable ceremony without plastics or any waste.' The ceremony also did not include outdated and patriarchal traditions such as Kanyadaan.

5) & Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam took all her fans by a pleasant surprise when she posted a picture of her wedding with writer-director Aditya Dhar. The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 4, 2021. The couple looked gorgeous in their wedding attire, and we couldn't stop looking at their pictures.

