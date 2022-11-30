Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya character in Stree 2? Actor reveals his plans

Varun Dhawan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Bhediya. Fans have been loving his never-seen-before avatar. Social media is flooded with messages praising the actors and the concept of the film. Bhediya also stars Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, and others in pivotal roles. We saw Shraddha Kapoor in a cameo in the song Thumkeshwari along with Varun and Kriti. With her presence in the song, it was clear that Stree 2 is on its way to entertain us. Now fans who loved Varun in Bhediya are hoping to see him in Stree 2 as well. So is that going to happen? The actor opened up about it in a recent interview.

It is not hidden from anyone that the next plan for Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik is Stree 2. The film starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurrana was loved by all and now the news of its second instalment has given rise to a lot of excitement. When Varun Dhawan was asked if he will be a part of Stree 2 or not, the actor replied, “I don’t know whether Bhaskar (his character in Bhediya) will be there or not. I loved working again with Kriti after Dilwale. It was great working with Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak”.

Varun Dhawan opens up on Citadel

In a recent press conference held in Mumbai, Varun Dhawan opened up on Citadel, which also marks his first onscreen collaboration with popular South film star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. "Right now, I’m going to be shooting something which I will announce very soon. I will start something on December 7. Now that you all don’t know what it is. Oh man, I reveal everything," the Bhediya actor quipped when he was asked about his OTT debut. However, Varun Dhawan refrained from revealing more details and said: "We should talk about this later."