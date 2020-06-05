Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 or Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; Which film will work at Box office? COMMENT

Coolie No 1 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are two of the most talked-about and awaited movies of this year. Which movie according to you will fare well at the box office? Do let us know in the comments section.

Remakes have been a part and parcel of Bollywood for a very long time and most of them turn out to be blockbuster hits. We now have two such movies lined up in the pipeline which are ’s Coolie No. 1 and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While Coolie No. 1 is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel of the 2007 movie featuring , Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja.

The stakes are high for both the movies as well as both the actors. Varun Dhawan’s last movie Street Dancer 3D co-starring could not perform well at the box office. The same has happened with Kartik Aaryan who was recently mired in controversy when singer Sona Mohapatra slammed him on social media for allegedly sharing a video promoting misogyny and domestic violence. His last appearance was in Love Aaj Kal which underperformed at the box office.

Now, the two actors are relying on their next releases that also interestingly happen to be among the most anticipated movies of the year. We would now like to know your opinions regarding the success of these two movies. So, which movie among Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will fare well at the box office according to you? Do drop in your comments below and let us know your opinion about the same.

(ALSO READ: Kartik & Kiara OR Varun & Sara: Which new Bollywood jodi are you excited to see on screen this year? COMMENT)

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×