Varun Dhawan's fans demand to see his little princess after he drops his new PICS, ask ‘beti ka naam kya rakha’

Varun Dhawan is currently in one of the best phases of his life. He welcomes his baby girl just a couple of weeks back and it looks like the actor is spending most of his time with his little princess.

Well, since then the actor has also been a little less active on social media. And we bet fans are eagerly waiting to see Baby Dhawan. But today after the actor shared his pictures, fans started praising the new dad and started demanding the pictures of his baby girl.

Varun Dhawan drops new pictures

Varun Dhawan shared two pictures of him looking handsome as always. In the first picture, he was wearing a white tee. The Baby John actor is captured sitting in the driving seat while he opens the door and is caught in the middle of stepping out.

The next picture sees him holding a pack of popcorn while he smiles looking at the camera. He shared these pictures without any caption. The moment he dropped these two clicks, fans took to the comments section to praise the actor. Some of them called him ‘hottest dad’ with fire emojis, and red heart emojis. While the other set of fans demanded him to share his daughter’s pictures and enquired about her health.

One of the fans wrote, “Varun when will we get the first pic of our princess?” Another fan asked, “How's the babygirl”. Another fan also asked, “did joey meet his lil sister ????” Some of the fans also enquired about the newborn baby girl and his wife Natasha Dalal.

Varun Dhawan’s work front

Varun Dhawan has a couple of exciting films in his kitty. The actor was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This was an OTT release and fans loved it.

Apart from this, he will be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. He has been paired with Janhvi yet again after the massive success of Bawaal. He also has Baby John alongside Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. The teaser of Baby John was released and fans are eager to witness his never-seen-before avatar.

