Varun Dhawan's fitness routine is all the inspiration you need; Check out actor's workout jam

Okay people - it is February already. So if you couldn’t successfully start off with your New Year's resolution of working out in January, well it is time for new month, new beginnings! Are you looking for some inspiration to leave your super cozy, alluring bed and put on your gym clothes? Varun Dhawan is here to save the day. The ‘Coolie No. 1’ actor recently posted a reel of him diligently working out - and mind you, the fact that he looks just too handsome will only inspire you more!

In the Instagram reel that Varun Dhawan shared, the actor looked perfectly in shape and absolutely ripped as he worked out with dedication. He wore yellow shorts and had his amazing abs on display. He uploaded the video with Eminem’s ‘The Real Slim Shady’ and exercised to its catchy beats. Along with the video, he revealed to his fans that he loved doing his bulk sessions to this song. He wrote, ‘I like working out on this track.’ Now, what is your excuse? Go ahead and get in shape. We have full faith in you!

Check out Varun's reel HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun Dhawan has been in news for his next yet to be titled film in which he will be seen with Kiara Advani which will be a Nitesh Tiwari directorial. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya in 2022. The actor is also in talks with Rajkumar Hirani. The duo have had multiple meetings over the last few months, and have shown keen interest in the collaboration.

