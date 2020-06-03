Varun Dhawan's fun banter with Alia Bhatt in this throwback video will make you miss seeing them onscreen

and both made their Bollywood debut with Student Of the Year and till date, the two continue to win hearts with all the work they have pulled together. Not only are the two the best of friends, but in fact, they also have great chemistry on screen and never do they miss out on a chance to pull each other's legs. There have been multiple occasions when fans have gone ROFL looking at their videos and the fun time they have when with each other.

And now, we have come across one such video that sees Varun Dhawan singing the song from Badrinath Ki Dulhania and the song is none other than one which Alia Bhatt sang herself. Varun is seen trying to imitate her while she sings, but he breaks out into laughter soon enough and everyone on the team along with Alia, seem to be enjoying all the fun they had. If anything, this definitely makes us wish that the two get a film together soon and we can enjoy some of their on-screen chemistry.

Check out Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's video here:

ALSO READ: When Alia Bhatt picked Ranbir Kapoor as her first choice to be a part of her Swayamvar if it were to happen

On the work front, both Alia and Varun's film releases are left hanging due to the COVID 19 situation and the ongoing lockdown. Varun will be seen in Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan while Alia's next film was supposed to be Brahmastra, with . Alia also has an interesting line up of films ahead and we definitely can't wait to see her on-screen soon.

