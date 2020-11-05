  1. Home
Varun Dhawan's GF Natasha Dalal's Karwa Chauth appearance leaves fans wondering if they're already married

Varun Dhawan girlfriend Natasha Dalal's appearance for Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth celebration was quite the hot topic of discussion on social media.
November 5, 2020
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Karwa Chauth. Varun Dhawan's GF Natasha Dalal's Karwa Chauth appearance leaves fans asking if they're already married.
All of Bollywood was buzzing with Karwa Chauth celebratory posts as the women dished out their best looks in traditional red attires. From some fine jewellery to stunning red outfits, the annual Karwa Chauth celebrations were a massive hit. A lavish soiree was the highlight of the day in Mumbai which was organised by Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor. In attendance were Shilpa Shetty, Sunita Kapoor herself, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and other celebrities as well as celebrity wives came together to celebrate the occasion.   

However, Varun Dhawan girlfriend Natasha Dalal's appearance was quite the hot topic of discussion on social media. Natasha was seen posing with the group of women who had observed a fast for their husbands on Karwa Chauth. Natasha, dressed in stunning bright red cold shoulder suit was seen posing for the camera, as her appearance left fans a bit puzzled. Within no time, many started wondering if Natasha and Varun had already tied the knot. 

One fan commented, "Natasha is married?" While another echoed similar thoughts and wrote, "Natasha got married..umm." Commenting on Maheep's pictures, one more user had the same question, "Natasha and varun is married???" Well, the couple were reportedly going to tie the knot earlier this year in May in a destination wedding but the coronavirus pandemic played spoilsport. 

There were also reports of Varun and Natasha getting engaged but neither families confirmed the rumour. Well, we're guessing wedding bells are not too far. 

